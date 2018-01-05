NEW YORK: All flights at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport have been temporarily suspended due to strong winds whipping up white-out conditions as powerful winter storm hits the East Coast.

“Due to strong winds and whiteout conditions, flights at JFK have been temporarily suspended. Travelers are urged to contact their airline carriers for updates on resumption of service,” the airport tweeted.

Weather conditions have caused JFK Airport flight disruptions. Please check with your airline to determine the status of your flight. [15] — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) 4 January 2018

However, the airport did not announce how long the temporary suspension might last, according to reports.

The storm is likely to bring high winds, blizzard conditions and snow all along the Middle Atlantic and Northeast regions, reported the Hill.

According to the National Weather Service, “dangerous travel, scattered power outages, and bitter wind chill can be expected across the entire east coast.”