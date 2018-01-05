Afghan security forces inspect the scene of the suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)

KABUL: The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group has claimed the responsibility for a suicide bombing in Kabul's PD9 on late Thursday, which left more than 20 people dead and 30 others injured.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the Amaq news agency of the IS said a suicide bomber targeted the police and intelligence officers busy in an operation in the Banayee area of the city. The Kabul police had recently conducted an operation against suspected drug traffickers in the same neighbourhood.

The Afghan Interior Minister, confirming the death toll, said that the victims were mostly police personnel.

The attack took place near a security establishment at Banaee area of the city in the evening.

Earlier this week, the Afghan intelligence operatives managed to foil a series of deadly attacks plotted by the IS in Kabul city and at least 13 insurgents were arrested in connection with the same.