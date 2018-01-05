Demonstrators protest against pardon of former President Alberto Fujimori in Lima, Peru, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.

LIMA: Peru's ex-president Alberto Fujimori was wheeled out of a Lima hospital a free man following a controversial pardon by President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

A frail-looking Fujimori waved to supporters as aides rolled him out the main entrance of Lima's Centenario Clinic in a wheelchair, before he was whisked away in a convoy of vehicles.

He was pardoned days after his son Kenji abstained from voting on Kuczynski's impeachment, drawing other lawmakers with him to deny the opposition the votes necessary to remove the president from office over corruption allegations.