CAIRO: A hot air balloon carrying foreign tourists crashed today in Egypt's ancient city of Luxor, killing a South African tourist and injuring 12 others.

The balloon, which was carrying 21 foreign tourists, was crashed due to bad weather and strong winds, officials said.

There were no details yet on the nationalities of the injured.

In a similar incident in 2013, 19 tourists from Europe and Asia, were killed when a sightseeing balloon caught fire in Luxor.

Balloon rides are monitored by cameras and banned from flying above 2,000 meters.