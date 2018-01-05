NEW DELHI: Invitations for the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas, which is celebrated on January 9, will not be sent to any SAARC country except Sri Lanka.

"We are not sending invitations for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas to any SAARC country except Sri Lanka," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

MEA further noted that India has invited sitting MPs of the various parliaments.

“About 270 persons of the Indian descent are sitting in various parliaments," the MEA added.

About 124 Members of Parliament (MPs), 17 Mayors of Indian origin from 23 countries, including the United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (USA), South Africa and Canada will participate in the conference.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the first PIO Parliamentarian Conference scheduled on the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas .

The first PIO-Parliamentary Conference is the government’s way of reaching out to the Indian community overseas.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is celebrated on January 9 every year to mark the contribution of Overseas Indian community in the development of India.

January 9 was chosen as the day to celebrate this occasion since it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa and led India’s freedom struggle and changed the lives of Indians forever.