WASHINGTON: The Trump administration today announced a plan to allow oil drilling in virtually all US coastal waters, drawing immediate criticism from environmentalists and some Republicans.

Officials with the US Interior Department said the proposal calls for 47 lease sales over five years, a radical increase from the level allowed under President Barack Obama.

Republican Governor Rick Scott of Florida was among the early critics of the plan that is part of President Donald Trump's energy dominance focus, saying oil drilling threatened Florida's natural resources.