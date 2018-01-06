KABUL: At least 14 terrorists belonging to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group were killed in an airstrike in the Laghman province of Afghanistan.

According to Tolo News, the Laghman Police on Saturday said the airstrike was conducted in the Kondgul area of Alingar district in the province on Friday night.

Two IS commanders were also killed.

IS has not commented on the incident so far.

Earlier on Thursday, the IS terrorist group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Kabul's PD9 on late Thursday, which left more than 20 people dead and 30 others injured.

The Amaq news agency of the IS said a suicide bomber targetted the police and intelligence officers busy in an operation in the Banaee area of the city. The Kabul Police had conducted an operation against suspected drug traffickers in the same neighbourhood.

The Afghan Interior Minister, confirming the death toll, said that the victims were mostly police personnel.