TEHRAN: Iran and Pakistan held talks on defence cooperation following United States President Donald Trump's recent Twitter spree against both nations, on Friday.

Recently, Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Ali Hatami, in a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Khurram Dastgir-Khan, hailed the growing defence cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad.

The Express Tribune quoted Hatami, as saying, "The Americans always blame the others for their own failures in different parts of the world and they pursue the strategy of the Zionist regime (of Israel) to destabilise the region."

Hatami further blamed the "evil and stupid policies of the United States", adding they were the root cause of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and the deaths of innocent civilians in Afghanistan, Yemen, Iraq and Syria.

Hatami also pointed to the potential for military cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

Khurram Dastgir-Khan welcomed the promotion of military cooperation with Iran with regard to the regional issues. He also criticised Trump's repeated tweets against Pakistan.