KATHMANDU: The formation of the new government in Nepal has been pushed back till March.

An emergency cabinet meeting was held late on Friday, after which the date for the National Assembly (NA) elections on February 7 was announced.

The country's election commission will submit the final results of the election, paving the way for the formation of the new government under the Left-alliance leadership by March.

Earlier, the election commissioners met with Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and had suggested February 8 as the date for the upcoming NA elections.

The National Assembly in Nepal, which has 59 members currently, will have around 56 representatives, comprising of eight representatives each from seven provinces. The members would be elected via an electoral college, which will consist of the members of the newly-formed provincial assemblies, along with the chiefs and deputy chiefs of the local bodies.

The remaining three members will be appointed by the president of Nepal, upon receiving the government’s recommendation.

The new government is expected to be formed under the leadership of KP Sharma Oli, for at least two-and-a-half years.

After that, the remaining two-and-a-half years would be completed by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.