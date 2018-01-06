Hafiz Saeed, leader of the banned organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and the 26/11 mastermind. (File Photo | AFP)

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) have been blacklisted by the Pakistan Interior Ministry. A press release has listed 72 banned groups, including the JuD and the FIF.

The Express Tribune has reported that providing any kind of assistance to any of the blacklisted organisations financially or otherwise, would be considered a crime henceforth.

On Monday, the government moved against proscribed organisations that were working undercover. The government also restricted fundraising or any kind of activities being carried by proscribed organisations and individuals despite the ban.

So far three First Information Reports (FIR) have been registered in Islamabad against those putting up FIF banners.

