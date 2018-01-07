BEIJING: Thirty-two crewmembers were reported missing after two vessels collided off in waters off China's east coast, a Transport Ministry official said on Sunday.

The collision, between a Panama-registered oil tanker and a Hong Kong-registered bulk freighter, took place on Saturday night in waters about 160 sea miles east of the Yangtze River's estuary, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 32 missing crewmembers including two Bangladeshi nationals were all from the oil tanker.

The 21 crewmembers on the bulk freighter -- all Chinese nationals -- have been rescued, the official said.

Chinese authorities have dispatched eight vessels for the ongoing search and rescue operations.