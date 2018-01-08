BEIJING: China’s state-run media has blamed India for U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent decision to deny Pakistan financial aid till it continues to supports terror outfits operating from its soil.

According to an editorial in the Global Times, the apparent view in Beijing is that India’s recent foreign policy initiatives are for self-benefit, and can only lead to confrontation and to pulling each other down.

The Global Times editorial, urges New Delhi to change its views and strategic thinking for the greater good of the neighbourhood.

Recently, President Trump lampooned Pakistan for continuing harbour terrorists and announced plans to suspend security-related assistance via Twitter.

Given this geopolitical scenario, Beijing thinks that Islamabad should change focus more on China and Russia. Pakistan’s central bank recently announced that it will be replacing the US dollar with the Yuan for bilateral trade and investment with China. This announcement was made a day after Trump’s tweet, suggesting a shift to China.

The Global Times editorial says China should provide qualitative and effective economic assistance and cooperation to Pakistan.

Growing China-Pakistan cooperation however should not be seen as competition for geopolitical advantage with the United States. The development of Pakistan’s economy should be seen in a positive way to ensure stability in South Asia and overall regional development, the editorial concludes.