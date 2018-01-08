Fire broke out on the top floor of Trump tower in Manhattan. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK: The Fire Department of New York says it's at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The department says it was called around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.

Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.

Trump Tower is a 58-story, 664-foot-high skyscraper at 721–725 Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It houses the penthouse condominium residence of the building's namesake and developer, U.S. President Donald Trump, who was a businessman and real estate developer when the tower was developed.

MORE: Firefighters work to extinguish small fire on roof of Trump Tower. https://t.co/RhTzwrb1gH pic.twitter.com/OdO0evjBF4 — ABC News (@ABC) January 8, 2018