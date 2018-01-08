African migrants float on a wooden boat during a search and rescue operation conducted by SOS Mediterranee and MSF. (FILE Photo | AP)

ROME: A total of 64 migrants drowned when their inflatable dinghy sank off the Libyan coast at the weekend, UN agency International Organisation for Migration said on Monday.

"Sixty-four migrants lost their life in the shipwreck occurred last Saturday," IOM Italy spokesman Flavio Di Giacomo tweeted.

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of eight migrants, he said, adding 86 people survived the disaster.

According to witness statements gathered by IOM staff in Catania, the rubber dinghy was carrying 150 migrants, Di Giacomo said.