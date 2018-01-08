ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani Urdu newspaper has issued its annual 2018 calendar with United Nations-designated terrorist and 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed on it.

The revelation was made by a Pakistan-based journalist, Omar R Quraishi, who mentioned it on his Twitter handle.

In a tweet, Quraishi mentioned, "Pakistani Urdu newspaper 'Khabrain' issues its annual 2018 calendar with JUD chief Hafiz Saeed on it."

Pakistani Urdu newspaper 'Khabrain' issues its annual 2018 calendar with JUD chief Hafiz Saeed on it pic.twitter.com/6LiyHnOxA8 — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) January 8, 2018

Saeed was recently released from house arrest after a Pakistani court cited lack of evidence against him in the 26/11 Mumbai attack case.

The JuD chief is also looking to contest the 2018 general elections in Pakistan and has, thereby, formed a party by the name of Milli Muslim League (MML).

Earlier this week, Saeed invited all Islamic states to launch 'Jihad' against the United States and Israel.

The event was conducted in the wake of US President Donald Trump-led administration unilaterally identifying and declaring Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Meanwhile, Pakistan recently prohibited Saeed's Jamaat-Ud-Dawah (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) from collecting donations.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) ordered to prohibit all companies from donating cash to JuD and FIF, as well as several other such organisations named in a list of banned outfits by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

India has, time and again, protested against Pakistan for harbouring Saeed, who is wanted for allegedly plotting the Mumbai attacks.