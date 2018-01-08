Fire broke out on the top floor of Trump tower in Manhattan. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK: New York City fire officials say a fire in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system injured two people and caused smoke to billow from the roof.

The department says it was called around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.

Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.

The Fire Department of New York says the fire started around 7 a.m. Monday at the building that contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices.

Fire officials say a civilian was treated for serious injuries and a firefighter was treated for minor injuries. It took about an hour to put out the fire on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Trump Tower is a 58-story, 664-foot-high skyscraper at 721–725 Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It houses the penthouse condominium residence of the building's namesake and developer, U.S. President Donald Trump, who was a businessman and real estate developer when the tower was developed.

The president's son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing "an incredible job."

MORE: Firefighters work to extinguish small fire on roof of Trump Tower. https://t.co/RhTzwrb1gH pic.twitter.com/OdO0evjBF4 — ABC News (@ABC) January 8, 2018