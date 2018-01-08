WASHINGTON: The widespread protests in Iran was a sign of failure of the government, US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have agreed, the White House said today.

The two leaders spoke over phone yesterday during which they also discussed the developments in the Korean Peninsula.

North and South Korea are scheduled to hold talks tomorrow.

Trump spoke to Macron to provide an update on developments on the Korean Peninsula, and to underscore American, South Korean and international resolve to achieve the complete denuclearisation of North Korea, the White House said in a readout of the call.

"The presidents also agreed that the widespread demonstrations in Iran were a sign of the Iranian regime's failure to serve its people's needs by instead diverting the nation's wealth to fund terrorism and militancy abroad," it said.

At least 21 people have been killed in Iran after anti- government began on December 28.