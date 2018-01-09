ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri resigned on Tuesday after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi failed to resolve a political crisis in Pakistan's biggest province.

Balochistan lawmakers had expressed a lack of confidence in the Chief Minister citing "unfulfilled commitments" while key ministers and advisers had turned dissidents, sparking a series of resignations and sackings, Dawn reported.

Abbasi is said to have advised Zehri to resign after Baloch opposition leaders rejected his invitation for a meeting, during which he was expected to attempt garnering some support for the beleaguered Chief Minister.

"We have decided not to meet the Prime Minister," opposition leader Maulana Abdul Wasey was quoted as saying.

The opposition was expected to table a no-confidence motion against Zehri in the provincial assembly.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province in land area, is also home to a simmering insurgency for which Islamabad blames New Delhi.