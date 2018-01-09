WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is likely to be interviewed in connection with the Russia probe.

CNN reported that lawyers for Trump are anticipating a request for the President to talk to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller and his team are investigating whether Russia and Trump's Republican campaign co-ordinated to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election and whether the latter worked to obstruct an FBI investigation into his aides.

“The President's legal team has been preparing for the expected request for months. Trump's lawyers have said they are hoping for the investigation to wrap up quickly,” CNN report said.

However, the sources told CNN that there have been no substantive talks or active negotiations yet about a potential interview with the President.

The matter was broached in a previous meeting and both sides are expected to explore it further in the coming talks.

The intelligence community believes that the Russian government was engaged in electoral interference during the 2016 US presidential election.

A January 2017 assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence stated that Russian leadership preferred presidential candidate Trump over Hillary Clinton and that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered an "influence campaign" to harm Clinton's electoral chances and "undermine public faith in the US democratic process".