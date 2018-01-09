ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing against Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in connection with corruption references till January 16.

According to Dunya News, during the hearing Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officer Sidra Mansoor recorded her statement, stating that according to the documents submitted to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Nawaz’s son Hussain Nawaz was owner of 498,400 shares and that price of one Mehran Ramzan Textile Mills share was Rs10.

These shares were gifted and donated, she added.

Meanwhile, PML-N lawyer Khawaja Harris also presented his arguments in response to Mansoor’s statement.

Harris told the witness that the current investigation pertains to the Al Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment and the documents she presented were related to a different organization, reports the Dawn.

In addition to this, an officer associated with a private bank, Mohammad Zubair, presented bank account details of Sharif and his sons.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Inland Revenue Department officer, Tasneem Khan presented the income and wealth tax records of Sharif and his children.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court on July 28 had directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file references against Sharif and his children.

The cases pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd and London's Avenfield properties.

This was Nawaz's 12th, Maryam's 14th and Safdar's 16th appearance respectively in the accountability court.

Twenty-two hearings of the Al Azizia case, 19 of the Flagship case and 18 hearings of the Avenfield case have been held so far, Geo News has reported.