NEW DELHI: The whole world is applauding the rousing speech given by Oprah Winfrey at last night’s Golden Globes.

Even, the U.S. President’s daughter Ivanka Trump is in awe of the speech and has totally endorsed Oprah's Golden Globes addressal.

The 36-year-old entrepreneur took to Twitter and wrote about it.

The response to Trump's tweet was immediate and ranged from mockery to disgust.

The tweet was quickly hit with "the ratio," that is the number of replies vastly outnumbered the likes, and the replies were overwhelmingly negative. People were quick to point out that Donald Trump has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by as many as 17 women.

Chrissy Teigen was one of the many stars to respond directly, with a simple “ew go away.” Alyssa Milano directed Ivanka to the Time's Up legal fund that will help her father's accusers with their expenses.

Actor Adam Pally said, “What about the 16 counts of sexual harassment and assault leveled against your dad. Oh and the access HOLLYWOOD tape, oh and how he’s openly stated he’s sexually attracted to you his daughter, what about that?”

Based on the responses that Trump got to her tweet, no one was expecting her to respond.

Here are some reactions:

A user wrote, “When there's absolutely no one to pick up the clue phone & the answering machine is broke.”

“Honestly Ivanka, it took a staggering level of heinous idiocy for you to post this tweet,” wrote another user.

Oprah won the annual Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes and the entertainment mogul delivered a rousing speech where she said that soon a time will come when women won't have to say “Me too” ever again.