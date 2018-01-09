ISLAMABAD: Four more witnesses recorded their statements before an anti-graft court in Pakistan holding the trial of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in corruption cases against him in the Panama Papers scandal that forced him to resign.

Three corruption cases were registered against Sharif on September 8 following the Supreme Court verdict of July 28 that also disqualified Sharif as the prime minister and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for institution of cases.

Sharif, 67, appeared before the court along with his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar.

The court later adjourned the hearing till January 16.

The three cases against Sharif pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, several companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and London's Avenfield properties.

Sharif and some of his family members are facing charges relating to their overseas properties.

Sharif is accused in all three cases along with his sons.

Maryam and her husband are only accused in Avenfiled corruption case.

The political future of Sharif, who leads the country’s most powerful political family and the ruling PML-N party, has been hanging in balance since then. If convicted, Sharif can be jailed.

Sharif’s family alleges that the cases are politically motivated.