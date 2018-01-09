ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived at an accountability court along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired Captain Muhammad Safdar in Islamabad in connection with the corruption cases registered against them.

According to the Dawn, during today’s hearing five prosecution witnesses, who are likely to record their statements, will also be cross-questioned by Nawaz's attorney, Advocate Khawaja Haris.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place, which was dotted with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters and senior government officials.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court on July 28 had directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file references against Nawaz and his children.

The cases pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd and London's Avenfield properties.

This is Nawaz's 12th, Maryam's 14th and will be Safdar's 16th appearance in the accountability court.

Twenty-two hearings of the Al Azizia case, 19 of the Flagship case and 18 hearings of the Avenfield case have been held so far, Geo News reported.