ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the strong relationship and cooperation will continue with China in various fields.

Abbasi was talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing who called on him at the Prime Minister's Office, the office said in a statement.

"Deepening the strong bonds of friendship and multi-sector cooperation between Pakistan and China would continue with great fervour as ever before," the statement quoted Abbasi as saying.

He also emphasised upon expanding people-to-people contacts and collaboration in various areas, ranging from trade and commerce to education and culture.

Ambassador Yao, who has served as the Chinese envoy to Afghanistan, was appointed as the new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan in November 2017.