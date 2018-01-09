ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership is in crisis as the chief, Imran Khan, went incommunicado, on Tuesday.

Prominent Pakistani journalist Salman Masood took to Twitter to inform about the situation, adding his WhatsApp was also shut down.

"A huge sense of crisis within PTI leadership right now. Imran Khan is incommunicado with almost everyone. His WhatsApp has been shut down for most part of the day. Bani Gala house does not have a lot of visitors right now," Masood tweeted.

A huge sense of crisis within PTI leadership right now. Imran Khan is incommunicado with almost everyone. His WhatsApp has been shut down for most part of the day. Bani Gala house does not have a lot of visitors right now. — Salman Masood (@salmanmasood) January 9, 2018

This came hours after Imran Khan, in a move to defend himself over the recent marriage controversy revolving around him, went on a Twitter spree, stating he had been wondering if he committed any crime.

Khan took to Twitter, "For 3 days I have been wondering have I looted a bank; or money laundered bns in nation's wealth; or ordered a model-town-like killing spree; or revealed state secrets to India? I have done none of these but discovered I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get married."

The cricketer-turned-politician alleged NS [Nawaz Sharif] and MSR [Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman] mafia of leading the "vicious, gutter media campaign" which "does not bother" him, adding that the "NS & MSR can rest assured that their vicious campaign has only strengthened my resolve to fight them all the way."

Khan further wrote, "I have known the Sharifs for 40 years and I know all their sordid personal lives but I would never stoop to the level of exposing these sordid details."

"All I ask of my well wishers and supporters", Khan added, "is that they pray I find personal happiness which, except for a few years, I have been deprived of."

It was reported on Saturday that the PTI chief got married on New Year's Day in Lahore.

According to The News' report, Imran Khan tied the knot with a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance.

However, refuting the reports of Imran Khan's marriage, PTI, on Sunday, said he was not married 'yet' but proposed marriage to a woman named Bushra Maneka.