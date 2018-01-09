IDLIB: Multiple airstrikes on residential areas in the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, Syria killed as many as 24 civilians late Sunday night.

Anadolu news agency quoted sources as saying that 12 people were killed in raids that targeted Falul village.

The insiders revealed that three civilians were killed by airstrikes in Kafr Nabl town, two in Abu Adh Dhuhu town, three in Sheikh Ahmad village, and four in al-Gadfa and Kansafra villages.

They further said that numerous aitstrikes were carried throughout the night.

However, it is not clear that which side carried out the airstrikes.

The airstrikes came after four explosions claimed the lives of at least 30 people in Idlib on Sunday.

Syria has been embroiled in a civil war since 2011. Protesters have been long demanding the resignation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over his autocratic rule.