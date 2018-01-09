In what comes as a major relief to Indians working in the US, the Trump administration yesterday reportedly hinted at dropping the proposal that seeks to tighten H-1B visa related rules that could lead to forced deportation by refusing them extension beyond the maximum permissible period of six years.

"USCIS is not considering a regulatory change that would force H-1B visa holders to leave the United States by changing our interpretation of section 104(c) of AC-21, which provides for H-1B extensions beyond the 6 year limit. Even if it were, such a change would not likely result in these H-1B visa holders having to leave the United States because employers could request extensions in one-year increments under section 106(a)-(b) of AC21 instead," said Jonathan Withington, Chief of Media Relations at US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the agency that manages H1-B visas, in a statement to Hindustan Times.

Withington further said, “The agency is considering a number of policy and regulatory changes to carry out the President’s Buy American, Hire American Executive Order, including a thorough review of employment based visa programs.”

In December, a US-based news agency had reported that the Department of Homeland Security is considering new regulations that would prevent the H1-B visa extensions. The move potentially aimed at stopping thousands of foreign workers from keeping their H1-B visas while their green card app;ocatopms are pending.

The proposal is part of US President Donald Trump's "Buy Americn, Hire American" initiative promised during his presidential campaign in 2016.