The Dokalam issue was cleared between the two countries after China's People Liberation Army had stopped building a strategic road close near the narrow area connecting to North-eastern states.

KOLKATA: Consulate General of China Ma Zhanwu on Tuesday said the Doklam issue is a thing of the past and now Beijing was hoping for an improved bilateral relationship with India.

"Regarding Doklam, I think it is an old page. We are hoping to work together with India to turn a new page of further growth and development of the bilateral relationship, including the field of economy and trade," Zhanwu said.

The 73-day Doklam stand-off came to an end on August 28 after the two sides agreed to withdraw their respective troops from the plateau and the Chinese troops stopped building a key road close to India's corridor. The road was being built by China in an area also claimed by Bhutan.

The Consulate General also reiterated China's support to Pakistan. He, however, maintained Beijing's good relations with Islamabad were similar to its friendly relations with many other countries, including India.

"It is simplistic to say that China is supporting Pakistan. I would say that China has good relationship with Pakistan as we do with many other countries, including India. Right now, we have a good relationship with India," he said.

China had earlier backed Pakistan and stated that all should recognise "Pakistan's endeavour and sacrifice to fight against terror."

This came in the wake of the United States denying military aid to Pakistan, alleging it was not doing enough to fight terrorism and that it had been providing safe havens to terrorists.