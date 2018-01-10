Hundreds of thousands of migrants are smuggled out of Libya across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe each year by traffickers using unseaworthy craft. (Photo | AP)

TRIPOLI: Between 90 and 100 migrants were missing after their makeshift boat sank in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, the country's navy said today.

Survivors said the inflatable boat was carrying more than 100 people when it went down, according to navy spokesman Ayoub Kacem, who said rescuers had saved just 17 people, including some women.