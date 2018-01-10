JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's graft-tainted president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday announced a probe into corruption at the highest levels of the state after parliament indicated it would this week deliberate procedures for impeachment.

"The allegations that the state has been wrestled out of the hands of its real owner‚ the people of South Africa‚ is of paramount importance and are therefore deserving of finality and certainty‚" Zuma said in a statement, adding: "I have decided to appoint a commission of inquiry."