ZERMATT: Trains from popular Swiss ski station Zermatt are due to reopen Wednesday, providing relief for some 13,000 tourists trapped there by heavy snowfall, a statement said.

Visitors have been stuck in the mountain resort for two days after snow blocked road and rail links.

"The railway line between Zermatt - Tasch will reopen.

The first train leaves at 11.15 am (1015 GMT), a statement on Zermatt's official site said.

Tasch is a small Swiss village six kilometres from from Zermatt that serves as a gateway for those travelling in the Matterhorn mountain region.

The statement added that the rail network in Tasch remains closed due to snow, but replacement buses are operating, making it possible for people to reach regional airports.

Extreme weather has caused havoc in several Swiss areas, including the Valais region south of Zermatt and in the canton of Bern, where a World Cup downhill training run had to be cancelled due to snow and high winds.