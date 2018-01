President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON: A US judge late Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump from ending an Obama-era program that protected from deportation migrants who entered America illegally as children.

The ruling came hours after Trump presided over a high-profile White House meeting with lawmakers from both parties on the fate of so-called Dreamers.