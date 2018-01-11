WASHINGTON DC: United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Thursday laid emphasis on economic and commercial relations between the two countries.

“America First” and “Make in India” are not incompatible. Rather, investing in each other’s markets will be mutually beneficial – it will increase our economic interactions and volume of trade, lead to collaboration on emerging technologies, and create jobs in both countries,” Envoy Juster said, in his inaugural policy speech on US-India relations here.

“A number of U.S. companies have reported increasing difficulties conducting business in the largest market in the region – China,” Juster added, “India can seize the strategic opportunity – through trade and investment – to become an alternative hub for U.S. business in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The US envoy to India further emphasized on the “many” benefits of growing the bilateral economic relationship and making India a regional hub for U.S. business.

“America is a leader in entrepreneurship and innovation, and already has extensive linkages with India in the technology sector.”

“Opening India’s market further to US trade and investment will spur our collaboration on many emerging technologies that will drive and protect our economies, including those related to advanced manufacturing and cybersecurity,” Juster added.

The US envoy took to the occasion to state that the increased heft in our economic relationship would necessarily provide a broader and deeper, long-term U.S. commitment to India and the Indo-Pacific region.