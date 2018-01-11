Image used for representational purpose only (File | AFP)

EASTERN GHOUTA: At least 40 civilians were killed over the last two days as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad led forces intensified their attacks by launching airstrikes in the war-ravaged Eastern Ghouta region.

In a statement by the White Helmets civil defence agency, as reported by Anadolu news agency, around 161 civilians were killed in airstrikes over the last two weeks.

Eastern Ghouta, a suburb located in the Syrian capital, Damascus, has been repeatedly targeted by the Assad regime forces since November 14 last year.

In May last year, Russia, Iran and Turkey signed an agreement to set up de-escalation centres in Syria. De-escalation zones include the Idlib province, some parts of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, Homs, Eastern Ghouta, Daraa and al-Quneitra provinces in southern Syria.

Syria has been embroiled in a civil war since 2011.

Protestors have for long been demanding the resignation of Assad over his autocratic rule.