SOFIA: Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, whose country holds the EU presidency, urged the bloc Thursday to avoid a crisis with Poland over justice reforms that Brussels says violate the rule of law.

Last month the European Union launched unprecedented disciplinary proceedings over the right-wing Polish adminstration's plans, saying they threaten democracy by putting the courts under government control.

"Poland is a big country. We have to do whatever is necessary to improve relations," Borisov told a press conference in Sofia to mark the official opening of Bulgaria's six months at the helm of the EU.

He warned Warsaw, however, that it must "do the necessary so that we are not obliged to take part in a vote" by EU nations on the issue.

"If it comes to that we will have sleepless nights deciding how to vote. I hope we don't get to that point," he added.

Brussels has given Poland three months to back down or face a formal vote by member states on whether its judicial reforms pose a systemic threat to the rule of law within the union.

If found to be in breach then Poland could face a further ballot of EU states to suspend its voting rights in the bloc, although Warsaw's ally Hungary has already said it would veto the latter step.

Poland's new Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday that he hoped to change the EU's mind about the reforms, but without making concessions.

Morawiecki held talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Tuesday focused on resolving the dispute.