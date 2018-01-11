WASHINGTON: The White House on Wednesday demanded Iran release demonstrators rounded up in countrywide protests, raising pressure on Tehran as President Donald Trump weighs the future of a key nuclear deal.

"The Trump Administration is deeply concerned by reports that the Iranian regime has imprisoned thousands of ‎Iranian citizens in the past week for engaging in peaceful protests," the White House said in a statement.

"We will not remain silent as the Iranian dictatorship represses the basic rights of its citizens and will hold Iran's leaders accountable for any violations."

"The United States calls for the immediate release of all political prisoners in Iran, including the victims of the most recent crackdown," the statement read.

A reluctant Trump is expected on Friday to waive a series of sanctions against Iran, as part of a deal to curb the Islamic republic's nuclear program.