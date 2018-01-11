Image used for representational purpose only

PESHAWAR: A remote-controlled improvised explosive device today hit a patrolling party of security forces, killing a soldier and injuring two others in Pakistan's restive northwest tribal region.

The planted explosive device was detonated through a remote control when the patrolling party reached near the site in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan Agency.

One soldier was killed and two others were injured in the attack, officials said.

The forces cordoned off the area and have started search operation to nab the attackers.