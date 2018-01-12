PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haiti's government said Friday it was "profoundly outraged and shocked" over reports of US President Donald Trump's "racist" comments about the people of Haiti and other countries.

Condemning the remarks, the government said that, if they were made, they reflected a "racist" view of the Haitian community and its contributions to the United States.

Trump was reported to have referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as "shithole countries" during a White House meeting with lawmakers on immigration reform.

"Why do we need more Haitians?" the Washington Post quoted him as saying, citing people briefed on the meeting. "Take them out."