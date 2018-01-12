Israeli child who survived Mumbai terror attacks to accompany Benjamin Netanyahu on his India visit
NEW DELHI: Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli child who as a toddler survived the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai, will be accompanying Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his upcoming India visit.
“Moshe is accompanying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and there will also be a ceremony at Chabad House,” said Israel's Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will embark on a six-day visit to India, starting from January 14. The visit will include New Delhi, Gujarat and Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Israel visit, had met Moshe and his nanny, who rescued him.
Prime Minister Modi had also promised a long term visa for Moshe, whenever he wish to travel to India.
Moshe's parents, father Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka, were killed in an attack on the Chabad centre, a Jewish community centre in Mumbai.