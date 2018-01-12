ISLAMABAD: Pakistan police on Friday continued its hunt for a serial killer who they say raped and murdered a seven-year-old girl in the Kasur city of Punjab province.

The girl, who was being looked after by her uncle while her parents were away on a pilgrimage, had gone missing on Thursday last week, adding to a list of at least 11 similar cases in the last one year, Efe news agency reported.

"The rapist or the murderer is a serial killer. In the previous incidents, the forensic evidence also determines it and the modus operandi of carrying out such acts also determines it," spokesperson of Punjab province - where Kasur is located - Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan told reporters.

He said the authorities now have a suspect after interrogating 96 people, and have formed a special team to nab the perpetrator as soon as possible.

Preliminary examination of the minor's body -- that was recovered from a garbage dump on Tuesday -- had revealed rape before she was killed, and led to violent protests in Kasur during which two people died and several acts of vandalism took place.

In August 2015, at least 19 minors were recorded on video and photographed by a network of 17 people in Ganda Singh Wala, which falls in Kasur area.

While the police and other intelligence agencies are investigating the case, your information may also prove helpful.

Rs. 10 million will be awarded on reporting about the murderer of Zainab. Call @ 049-9250137, 0345-6313334, 0300-4830909 #JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/1b3PQaeaqz — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) January 12, 2018

In April 2016, an anti-terrorism court had sentenced two accused to life imprisonment.

In March 2016, Pakistan passed a law against sexual abuse of minors and child pornography, making it punishable by up to seven years in prison.