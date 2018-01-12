Three dead, around 30 injured in Czech bus crash
By AFP | Published: 12th January 2018 10:36 PM |
Last Updated: 12th January 2018 10:36 PM | A+A A- |
PRAGUE: At least three people died and 30 others were injured, some seriously, in a collision between a public transport bus and a car in a Prague suburb on Friday, police said.
"The collision between a bus and a car killed three people, the driver of a Skoda and two people who were in the bus," police spokeswoman Monika Schindlova told AFP.
Several injured passengers were still trapped inside the bus, which struck a tree after veering off the road.