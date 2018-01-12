PRAGUE: At least three people died and 30 others were injured, some seriously, in a collision between a public transport bus and a car in a Prague suburb on Friday, police said.

"The collision between a bus and a car killed three people, the driver of a Skoda and two people who were in the bus," police spokeswoman Monika Schindlova told AFP.

Several injured passengers were still trapped inside the bus, which struck a tree after veering off the road.