Car bomb wounds Hamas official in Lebanon
By PTI | Published: 14th January 2018 06:10 PM |
Last Updated: 14th January 2018 08:31 PM
SIDON: An official in the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas was wounded in a car bomb blast in southern Lebanon today, military and medical sources said.
"A bomb placed in a BMW in Sidon detonated, wounding Hamas official Mohammed Hamdan," a military source told AFP.
An AFP journalist in Sidon saw the burnt-out vehicle in a parking lot.
A medical source at the scene told AFP that Hamdan suffered serious wounds to his legs while opening the door to his car, and was transported to hospital.