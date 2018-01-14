KATHMANDU: Intense cold weather in Nepal's southern region has claimed six more lives, taking to 50 the death toll due to severe winter conditions in the Himalayan nation, police said today.

Three people, including two septuagenarians, died in Rautahat district while another three, including a two-year- old child, died in Saptari district yesterday, they said.

Life has been severely affected by the cold waves that hit mainly southern Nepal districts over the past one week.

About 50 people have died of cold wave across the country this winter, with 27 of these deaths taking place in the southern Saptari district alone, the Kathmandu Post reported.

In a separate incident, five people were killed in a jeep accident in Sankhuwasabha district of eastern Nepal today.

The chairperson of Makalu Rural Municipality, Khadga Katuwal, was among the deceased, according to Chief District Officer Shivaraj Joshi.

The accident took place at Samatar of Bhotkhola Rural Municipality in the district.

The ill-fated jeep en route to Dovan of Bhotkhola Rural Municipality from district headquarters Khandbari met with the accident at around 12 pm.

It is learnt that the jeep carried a team of staff belonging to National Reconstruction Authority. The reason for the accident is not known yet, the officials said.