ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army today said it lost four of its soldiers in a cross-border firing by India across the Line of Control (LoC) and claimed to have killed three Indian troops.

They were fired upon and hit by heavy mortar rounds while carrying out "line communication maintenance" along the LoC in Kotli sector's Jandrot area, the army's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Four Pakistani soldiers were killed in the exchange of fire, it said.

Three Indian soldiers also while killed, the statement claimed.

In Jammu, the Indian Army said it carried out a "retaliatory action" against Pakistani troops, killing seven of their soldiers and injuring four others others along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The action comes after an Indian solider was killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday.