EU to remove Panama, seven others from tax haven blacklist: Source
By AFP | Published: 16th January 2018 04:01 PM |
BRUSSELS: The EU will remove Panama, South Korea and six other countries from its recently unveiled EU tax blacklist at a meeting of finance ministers next week, a European Union official said on Tuesday.
"Barring a major surprise, EU finance ministers should remove eight countries from the blacklist of tax havens," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.