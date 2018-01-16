This image taken from the Twitter page of Sigrid Vermeulen shows a collapsed building in Antwerp, Belgium, Monday Jan. 15, 2018. (Sigrid Vermeulen via AP)

BRUSSELS: Several people got injured after an explosion damaged a number of buildings in Belgium's Antwerp.

According to the local media, reports the explosion took place on Monday night.



Police is not treating the blast as a terrorist attack.



At least one building has reportedly collapsed due to the explosion occurred at an Italian restaurant Primavera.



Emergency rescue teams were rushed to the scene.



Authorities are investigating the incident.