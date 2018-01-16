CALAIS: French President Emmanuel Macron sought to reassure the fishing industry and business owners in northern France on Tuesday over fears that Brexit will harm the local economy next year.

"I realise how much uncertainty there is in several economic sectors; fishing, industry, logistics," Macron said in a speech in the northern port of Calais, ahead of a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday.

A so-called 'hard border' with Britain could crimp the billions of euros' worth of goods that flow through the port each year, a grim prospect for local businesses and industry executives.

"No matter the changes to come and the relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, the territory will remain attractive in these areas," he said.

He said France would press its concerns with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who is scheduled to begin talks on an eventual trade deal with Britain in March.

"The region's interests will be fully taken into account in the negotiations that France will lead, and I will make our case known in March with our negotiator, Mr Barnier," he said.

Calais has long relied on its cross-Channel ties with Britain, which has also made the city a magnet for migrants hoping to reach Britain -- a challenge that was the main focus of Macron's speech.

Migrants regularly try to stow away on the hundreds of trucks crossing to Britain each day.