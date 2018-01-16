WASHINGTON: A group of Muhajirs in the US have launched a 'Free Karachi' campaign to highlight the alleged state-sponsored atrocities against their community in the port city of Pakistan.

Led by a mini-truck, about half a dozen cabs displaying #FreeKarachi banners yesterday took part in the historic Martin Luther parade here to raise awareness on alleged state-sponsored atrocities against Muhajirs and other ethnic communities and minorities in Karachi.

"We want Karachi free from the control of Islamabad. We want Karachi to be free from atrocities of the security forces. We want an immediate end to the human rights violations of the people of Karachi," said Nadeem Nusrat, the US-based former convener of Muhair’s mainstream political party, Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) told PTI.

The protesters said they would approach Congressmen, policy makers and even President Donald Trump to raise their issue.

The term 'Muhajir' is used to describe the Urdu-speaking immigrants who left India in 1947 and came to Pakistan. A large chunk of them settled in the Sindh province.