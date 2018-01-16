Pope Francis leaves after a meeting with government authorities, members of civil society and the diplomatic corps, at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. | AP

SANTIAGO: Pope Francis called Tuesday for respect of the rights and culture of indigenous peoples, as he made his first speech during a visit to Chile.

It is necessary to listen to native peoples, "often forgotten and whose rights and protected culture must be taken into account," said the pontiff in an address to political authorities.

He made no specific mention of the Mapuche, with whom he is scheduled to meet in Chile, where he arrived Monday.

Francis also said he felt "pain" and "shame" over sexual abuse scandals that have rocked the church in the South American country.