KABUL: At least 15 terrorists hailing from Tajikistan have been killed and 11 others injured in a series of airstrikes carried out in northeastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan.



The Khaama Press quoted the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan Military, as saying, in a statement on Tuesday that the Afghan Air Force conducted the airstrikes against the terrorists' hideouts in Jurm district using the A-29 planes.



No group has commented on the incident so far.



Earlier in August last year, Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah had said that terrorists will be eliminated from Badakhshan province in the near future after he held a meeting with senior security officials.



He had also called on insurgents to join the peace process and said that they will be eliminated if they refused to join the peace process.



The meeting was attended by the Defense and Interior ministers, the NDS chief, the deputy head of NATO's Resolute Support mission and MPs from Badakhshan.

